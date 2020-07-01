FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County homeowner was hospitalized after her house caught fire and she said she was assaulted Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the woman's house in the 4400 block of Park Water Cove Court caught fire, according to investigators.

About 30 minutes later, the woman showed up to a nearby fitness center and said she had been assaulted. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The house sustained extensive damage.

Investigators were not able to go inside but said the fire is not suspicious at this time.

It's unclear if anyone was at the house at the time of the fire or where the woman was assaulted.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Arsonist may be targeting Fort Bend County deputy out of revenge

RELATED: 'My heart is completely shattered' | Fire destroys home for dogs with special needs at Randy's Rescue Ranch

RELATED: Smoke pours from burning home in Midtown area