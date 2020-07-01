HOUSTON — Police responded to a McDonald’s in east Houston overnight after reports of a robbery.
At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday police were called to a robbery in progress in the 10300 block of the East Freeway.
Police arrived and were told the suspect climbed through a window and may still be in the fast food restaurant.
A K-9 unit was called in, and police sent the dog into the restaurant after they were told all employees were outside. But the police dog found and bit a female employee still in the restaurant who was hiding under boxes near the door.
The robber was not located, however.
Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
