HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for multiple suspects who robbed a restaurant and gameroom early Tuesday morning on the southwest side.

Police said at about 1:40 a.m. up to seven suspects opened fire to force their way into the gameroom, located in the back of a restaurant in the 10700 block of W. Bellfort.

No one was shot, but the robbers allegedly pistol-whipped multiple customers as they stole personal belongings, including jewelry.

The suspects also got away with about $30,000 in cash from the business, according to police.

Police believe the suspects' vehicle was located nearby at another business with masks and a firearm located inside, but the suspects were already gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter