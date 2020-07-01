SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico.

It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers before dawn on Tuesday.

A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled. Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.

A magnitude-5.8 earthquake a day earlier collapsed five homes and heavily damaged dozens of others.

RELATED: 5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damaging homes