HCSO: Man struck by car while checking vehicle for damage on Highway 6

The victim had just crashed into the back of another vehicle near Pebble Lake Drive when the incident happened about midnight Sunday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is struck by another vehicle while checking his car for damage following a crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to sheriff's deputies.

HCSO responded at midnight to the crash on Highway 6 near Pebble Lake Drive.

Investigators said a Dodge Charger was stopped at a red light when it was rear ended by a Volkswagen.

According to deputies, the Volkswagen driver got out of his vehicle to scope out the damage, and that's when a Chevy Impala crashed into the victim and his vehicle. The Impala then reportedly crashed into a Honda Civic.

The Volkswagen driver has been hospitalized in critical condition, deputies said.

All drivers remained at the scene.