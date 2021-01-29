HPD: Witnesses spot man running through parking lot of SE Houston apartment complex before he was shot, killed

Houston police are looking for tips to solve this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man Thursday at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

This happened at about 8 p.m. at the Del Mar Apartments in the 10900 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest and died on scene.

Witnesses reported they heard gunshots in the area and saw the man running through the parking lot before he was found dead.

Police have identified the man as a resident at the apartment complex, but the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The only information police have on the suspect is that he or she may have been driving a blue or black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a gray front bumper that didn't match the rest of the vehicle.

If you know anything about this incident or have any information on the suspect responsible, please call the Houston Police Homicide Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.