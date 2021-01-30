Police: An assault over a snake leads to hours-long SWAT standoff in Baytown

Police said they tried to detain the suspect after learning about the assault, but the suspect ran into his apartment and refused to come out.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A SWAT standoff lasted several hours in Baytown Friday after police said they tried to detain a suspect who assaulted a victim over a snake.

Baytown police said the victim recently purchased the snake from the suspect's girlfriend. The suspect wanted the snake back so he met up with the victim at about 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Village Lane.

Police said at some point during the meetup, the suspect assaulted the victim and pulled a gun out on him.

The victim called police and based on the information provided, police were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road.

Police said when they approached the suspect he ran into his apartment and refused to come out.

SWAT was called to the scene and after several hours of unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the suspect, SWAT decided to enter the apartment with hopes of detaining him. Though they quickly learned the suspect was not inside.

Police have not shared any details on the suspect.

No other information was provided on this scene, but police said that aggravated assault charges are pending.

