HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly crash that was reported early Friday morning on I-45.

The incident was reported in the southbound lanes of I-45 North not far from Crosstimbers.

The driver of a Nissan SUV said they were approaching 610 when he saw a black Honda motorcycle heading northbound in the wrong direction. The driver tried to avoid the motorcyclist, but they collided head-on.

The driver stopped and called 911, staying to speak with police.

Paramedics arrived, but the motorcyclist died at the scene. His or her identity was not immediately released.