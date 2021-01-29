HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly crash that was reported early Friday morning on I-45.
The incident was reported in the southbound lanes of I-45 North not far from Crosstimbers.
The driver of a Nissan SUV said they were approaching 610 when he saw a black Honda motorcycle heading northbound in the wrong direction. The driver tried to avoid the motorcyclist, but they collided head-on.
The driver stopped and called 911, staying to speak with police.
Paramedics arrived, but the motorcyclist died at the scene. His or her identity was not immediately released.
No charges are expected in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.