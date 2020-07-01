DEER PARK, Texas — The Harris County Toll Road Authority's largest project to date is being put on hold to fix a potential design flaw in the Beltway 8 Ship Channel Bridge, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

HCTRA announced they plan to pause construction on the main pylons of the cable-stayed portion of the bridge replacement project. HCTRA hired an independent consultant to review the design.

That consultant identified an issue related to the design of the curved portions of the pylon legs.

The agency said pausing construction will allow the engineer to design a solution, which that independent consultant will review.

They plan to continue working on the casting yard and approaches.

You can see the progress on the HCTRA's construction cameras.

The independent consultant, COWI North America, Inc., is reviewing the engineering design performed by FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc.

The agency expects COWI's review will be finished by March 2020.

HCTRA began the design of the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge in 2015, and the project began in March 2018.

The southbound bridge is expected to open to traffic in fall 2021. The northbound bridge is expected to open fall of 2024, completing the project.

Existing and proposed layout of Ship Channel Bridge

The goal of the program is to meet the growing mobility needs in the region, according to the agency.

Accorinding to HCTRA spokesperson Roxy Sibrian, the project does not use taxpayer money: the toll road is self-funded by those who pay tolls using E-Z Tags or paying in cash.

"It's a big project," Sibrian said. "Safety is a top priority."

