HCSO: Child critically injured in two-vehicle crash in SW Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in southwest Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Information on this scene is limited at this time, but deputies said the child has been taken to a nearby hospital.
This crash happened at S Sam Houston Pkwy N and Hiram Clarke Road.
Investigators are en route to this scene.
Air11 is also gearing up to head to the scene.
We are working to gather more information on this story.
Check back for updates.
