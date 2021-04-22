17-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen dies in shooting at vacant house, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the suspect shot the victim while he was handling the pistol.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old after a group of teens was playing with a handgun at a vacant home Wednesday afternoon.

The teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said the suspect shot the victim while he was handling the pistol. He had stolen the pistol the night before during a car burglary.

Deputies responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. in the 12600 block of Flagstaff Lane in northeast Harris County.