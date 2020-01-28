JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing Fannett man.

Kenneth Lee Wilson, 62, was last seen on a bicycle near the intersection of Craigen Road and Highway 124, between Fannett and Hamshire.

Wilson was last seen on Dec. 23, 2019, on either a white bicycle with blue lettering or a blue bicycle that is built like either a mountain bike or a 10-speed.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 409-835-8411.

The photo attached to this article is from October 2019.

Wilson's description:

Kenneth Lee Wilson

Age: 61

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Build: Thin

Hair: Gray (receding)

Eyes: Green

Nose: Bent to the left

Tattoos: Longhorn with Texas map on the upper right arm, Redbird with "Ken and Beverly" on right forearm

