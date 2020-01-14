HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia last seen in the Greater East End area.

Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez was seen leaving the 7600 block of Avenue E in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a red polo shirt with black stripes, dark jacket, brown pants, black shoes and a red or blue baseball cap.

Ramirez-Gonzalez is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is wearing a medical bracelet that his information on it, according to police.

If you have seen Ramirez-Gonzalez or know of his whereabouts, please call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

