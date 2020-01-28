HOUSTON — Houston police investigators hope someone in the public knows the whereabouts of an 82-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he got out of the hospital on the west side.

Harry McPhail, Jr. hasn't been seen since he was discharged from West Houston Methodist Hospital in the 18500 block of the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse, according to the Houston Police Department.

McPahil was discharged on Jan. 16. and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police described him as a white male, about 165 pounds and six feet tall. He has salt and pepper gray hair.

Call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 if you know where he is.

