HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday evening.

Deputies said Martin Santibanez, 69, suffers from dementia and needs medication.

He was last seen in the 8400 block of Greenhouse, south of Cypress, at about 6 p.m.

He's described as a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs 225 pounds and is five feet, eleven inches tall.

Anyone with information should call the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.