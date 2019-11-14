HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an 86-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday in north Harris County.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Eugene Gugel was last seen in the 17000 block of Red Oak Drive.
He is driving a tan colored 2005 Chevrolet suburban with Texas license plate BP86726.
Anyone with information is urged to call 713-755-7427.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Cancer patient who Carlos Correa dedicated his HR to passes away
- Big rig slams into Greyhound bus on I-45 in The Woodlands
- Lakewood Church details Sunday service plans with Kanye West: Get tickets here
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter