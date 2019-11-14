HOUSTON — Just in from Lakewood Church, we've learned how the public can get access to see Kanye West with Joel Osteen this Sunday.

The tickets are free, but because of the high demand attendance to the event is being handled by TicketMaster.

Here are the details released by Lakewood on Thursday:

Morning Lakewood Church Service

When: Sunday, November 17, 2019

Lakewood Church

3700 SW Freeway

Houston, TX 77027

Time: 11:00AM CST | The 11:00AM service will include a conversation between Joel and Kanye about overcoming adversity and his faith journey. The service will be streamed Live on Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app. The morning service and parking is free and open to the public.

Evening Kanye West’s Sunday Service @ Lakewood Church

When: Sunday, November 17, 2019

Time: 7:00PM CST

Doors Open: 5:30PM

This is a FREE event, but attendees must have an e-ticket. An e-ticket can be obtained through TicketMaster.com or the TicketMaster App beginning on Saturday, November 16. The evening Sunday Service will include musical performances with Kanye West and his choir. It will be streamed Live on Joel Osteen Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, sundayservice.com and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.

Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen invited West to his church about two weeks ago. It was soon after the release of the rapper’s gospel album called “Jesus is King.”

"It’s only available digitally right now," said Cris Acuna of Cactus Records. "But we’ve had several people asking about it.”

Acuna has also been a longtime Kanye West fan. But she isn’t planning to make the short drive to Lakewood Church this weekend.

“I have many reservations about the whole thing," Acuna said. "It seems kind of weird to me.”

West has conducted Sunday services on his own property in California in addition to venues around the country. He's even performed on the street.

