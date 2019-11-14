THE WOODLANDS, Texas — At least four people were injured in a crash involving a Greyhound tour bus and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 45 heading south in The Woodlands Thursday morning.

This happened just before 5 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. The crash had all main lanes closed, but two lanes are getting by now as of 6 a.m.

State Troopers say four of the 30 people from the bus were transported to a local hospital.

The bus was disabled on the outside shoulder when it was struck by the 18-wheeler.

Motorists are encouraged to take connect with 242 westbound to Grogans Mill Road.

