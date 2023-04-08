Harris County could soon put a burn ban in place

According to the fire marshal, they're averaging 15 fires daily in unincorporated Harris County.

HOUSTON — Harris County could soon join many other Texas counties with a burn ban. On Friday, we learned that commissioners court will vote on enacting one Tuesday.

Nearly every county surrounding Harris County is already under one. The Harris County fire marshal said the data has hit the threshold for them to do the same.

It comes as we’ve seen firefighters battle flames in Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. Those fires have put homes near Kingwood and Lake Livingston in danger.

On Friday, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said the unincorporated areas of Harris County have been averaging 15 fires a day. Unincorporated Harris County is home to more than two million people.

“We’ve had some accidental fires start just from cigarettes being thrown out,” she said. “If you’re driving down the road, you don’t want to throw cigarettes out of the car because even in those median areas, you know, I talked about how fire can jump. Those start those fires there. It can take off and start hitting other areas and businesses in the area.”

If commissioners court approves this burn ban, it would take effect immediately.

It would prohibit open burning in all unincorporated areas. Grilling would still be allowed.

It would last 90 days or until the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist in Harris County.

The fire marshal’s office will also have an anonymous tip line where people can report violators.

