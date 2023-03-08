Things you can do to lower the risk of outdoor fires in these dry conditions

In Montgomery County, the Porter Fire Department responded to two grass fires within the past two days. A fire near Kingwood came close to homes off Loop 494.

PORTER, Texas — Firefighters are concerned about increased wildfire risks since dry conditions can spread even small fires quickly. Fire departments are hoping local residents will abide by burn bans. to help lower the risk.

A large brush fire that started in San Jacinto County Wednesday is 90% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. That fire grew from 215 to 275 acres. Two firefighters went to the hospital with first and second-degree burns.

In Montgomery County, the Porter Fire Department responded to two grass fires within the past two days. Carter Johnson, Chief for ESD 6 and Porter Fire Department says crews are taking extra care of themselves.

“We’re rotating crews in and out to make sure we avoid heat exhaustion, we’re bringing on additional crews to location strictly due to high temps,” Chief Johnson says high temperatures and dry conditions can allow a fire to grow quickly.

“Fire that’s burned up in the trees and staying hot enough where it will easily jump a two-lane road,” Chief Johnson said.

That was the worry at a fire on Wednesday near Kingwood off Loop 494. Trees had to be cut down to stop the fire from approaching homes.

Matthew Ford with the Texas A&M Forest Service says you can make a difference around your house.

“Cleaning out your gutters, and reducing any kind of leaf litter, any debris that may be accumulated around in the corners of your house, remove that from the house to increase the safety of yourself,” Ford advised.

Ford says anyone doing outdoor work like welding should have a water source nearby.

“If you look at your one-hour fuels, they’re extremely dry right now, we’re seeing flames get up in tree tops quickly and that’s where the fire is spreading,” Chief Johnson said.

Montgomery County is one of many counties in the area under a burn ban.