Gun fire sounds and helicopters trigger neighborhood alerts, concerning residents

Don't be alarmed, Houston's joint training operations with the Department of Defense won't be going on much longer.

BELLAIRE, Texas — Sounds of automatic gun fire and sights of police helicopters concerned residents in Bellaire overnight.

The noises in some areas were so loud that even neighborhood watch apps triggered push alerts to users.

There's no reason to be alarmed though.

Bellaire's police department confirmed with KHOU 11 News that the noises and helicopters were just part of joint training operations being conducted in the area by the Houston Police Department.

The exercises, in coordination with the Department of Defense, are taking place in different areas over a span of two weeks. The operation is also separate from recently announced city and county initiatives to combat rising crime.

HPD warns residents will continue to hear helicopters throughout the day and hear unusual noises do to the nature of their operations.

Minor impacts on the community are expected and the planned joint training exercises with multiple agencies have nothing to do with local or world events.