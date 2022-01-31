HPD plans training operations with Department of Defense

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department announced Monday that officers will be conducting joint training exercises with the Department of Defense.
The exercises will happen through Feb. 12, authorities said in a statement, and residents may see helicopters throughout the day and hear unusual noise because of the activities.
HPD representatives said the exercises would have a minor impact on the community and they have nothing to do with world events.
Despite the announcement, HPD officials said there will be no public opportunities planned to view them.