HPD plans training operations with Department of Defense

Local and federal law enforcement agencies will be conducting joint training exercises through February, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department announced Monday that officers will be conducting joint training exercises with the Department of Defense.

The exercises will happen through Feb. 12, authorities said in a statement, and residents may see helicopters throughout the day and hear unusual noise because of the activities.

HPD representatives said the exercises would have a minor impact on the community and they have nothing to do with world events.

Despite the announcement, HPD officials said there will be no public opportunities planned to view them.