Galveston closing city facilities and switching to contactless services only, officials say

City of Galveston said closures begin Tuesday in response to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the area.

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is closing most facilities and will be providing public service over the phone and online in response to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the area.

The closures include all facilities expect parks and the McGuire Dent Recreation Center with a limited number of guests, and according to officials, will begin Tuesday afternoon.

The decision was made to keep staff and the public safe, the city said.

They will continue providing all city services without interruption and operate at full capacity during all normal business hours.

In the meantime, the the utility billing department will take payments through the drive-in window and online. Residents may pay utility bills online.

Municipal Court, 601 54th Street, remains open for payments, which may be completed by phone at 800-530-8084, online or at the payment window.