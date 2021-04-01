Big part of Houston area may have to start rolling back re-openings

It'll happen if COVID hospitalizations stay above 15 percent of hospital capacity for one more consecutive day.

HOUSTON — A big part of the Houston area is one day away from having to roll back openings, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

If Trauma Service Area Q – which includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton Counties – has seven consecutive days of COVID hospitalizations above 15% of total hospital capacity, certain indoor businesses will have to go back to 50 percent occupancy and elective surgeries will have to stop.

On Monday, the region reported its sixth straight day with COVID hospitalizations over 15 percent, coming in at 18.21 percent. The state reports the previous day's numbers, so that percentage was for Sunday.

Other trauma service areas around the Houston area have already rolled back re-openings. The region that includes Brazoria, Chambers and Galveston Counties had to roll back, as did the region that includes Liberty, Grimes and Brazos County.

The rollbacks are part of Abbott's Executive Order GA-32, which was signed back in October to expand business openings. Indoor businesses can go back to 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries can resume when the number drops below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

Texas COVID by the numbers

On Monday, the state reported 15,976 new COVID-19 cases. There were 52 newly-reported deaths and we now have 12,961 COVID patients in Texas hospitals, which is a new record.

The positivity rate in the state is at 20.13 percent. That means in Texas, one person out of every five people who are tested are positive for COVID-19.