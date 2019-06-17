THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office said 11 homes have been damaged or destroyed by fires over the past three days.

Investigators said at least two were intentionally set. The other fires may have been caused by severe weather.

Just before noon Monday, a house in the 16400 block of Twilight Star Court was intentionally set on fire off Highway 242, said investigators.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect and later found him a short distance from the home.

Justin Bradley Pope, 34, was arrested and charged with 1st degree felony arson and terroristic threat. He was booked into the Montgomery County jail Monday afternoon.

Investigators also released the cause of the massive mansion fire that happened in The Woodlands last week.

They said while two workers were spray painting the interior, the flammable vapors built up and ignited, causing a flash fire which quickly engulfed the entire home.

Both workers were taken to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center for burn injuries. One of them had to be flown to the hospital by Life Flight.

Both are still recovering from their injuries.

