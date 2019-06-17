SUGAR LAND, Texas — There was a significant new development in the historic case of the Sugar Land 95.

At a news conference Monday, Fort Bend County and school district officials celebrating a new law that allows the county to operate and maintain a cemetery.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law last week. Sixteen months ago, while the Forts Bend ISD was building a new technology center, backhoe operators unearthed human remains.

Eventually, 95 sets of bones were discovered the century-old unmarked cemetery.

It’s believed the remains belonged to black prisoners – among them former slaves – who were forced to do hard labor for plantations and railroad companies, so the state could make a profit.

The county and school district are now making plans to re-inter the remains, exactly where they were found.

