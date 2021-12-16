FBI: Ex-HISD executive Brian Busby, contractor indicted on public corruption charges

The former HISD chief operating officer and contract vendor Anthony Hutchinson were taken into custody on Thursday, according to federal officials.

HOUSTON — A former high-ranking Houston ISD executive and a contract vendor have both been indicted after being accused of public corruption, according to FBI authorities.

Former chief operating officer of HISD Brian Busby, 43, and contract vendor Anthony Hutchinson, 60, were taken into custody Thursday morning.

They're charged with conspiracy, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and witness tampering. Hutchison is also charged with wire fraud.

Last year, Busby was accused of taking kickbacks from a landscaping contractor, who was unnamed at the time. Investigators said the executive apporved proposals from the contractor and paid for work that the business had not performed.

Editor's Note: The above video air September 21, 2020 after KHOU 11 obtained court records regarding a federal investigation into Brian Busby.

KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles will have more on this story today at noon on KHOU 11.

#BREAKING The former chief operating officer of the Houston Independent School District (HISD), Brian Busby, and HISD contract vendor Anthony Hutchison have been indicted for public corruption. Several other former HISD officials have admitted guilt in the case. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/pHF4D1unTM — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) December 16, 2021

Federal agents seized more than $90,000 from Busby's home back in February 2020 in connection to the investigation, according to court documents. No charges were filed at the time.

Several other former HISD officials have already admitted guilt in the case, FBI officials said.

The indictment against the executive and contractor was delivered Tuesday.

Busby and Hutchinson are expected to go before a U.S. judge regarding the indictment this afternoon.