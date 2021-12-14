'It can’t end like this' | Family wants answers one year after daughter was killed in hit-and-run

Jessica Chapa, 27, was killed in the 6200 block of Tidwell on Dec. 15, 2020. No arrests have been made in the case.

HOUSTON — Wednesday marks one year since Houston police said a hit-and-run driver crashed into a Jeep, causing it to flip several times, killing the driver.

The victim behind the wheel was 27-year-old Jessica Chapa.

Now, Chapa's parents are planning to revisit the crash site carrying signs and planting a new memorial cross in hopes of getting someone's attention.

“I just want justice for Jessica and that’s my mission,” Jessica Chapa's father, Juvenal Chapa, said.

Juvenal Chapa said his family is frustrated because they said the truck that hit Jessica Chapa was found, but no one has been arrested.

“It destroyed us. It wrecked my family," Juvenal Chapa said.

Jessica Chapa was killed in the hit-and-run on Dec. 15, 2020. It happened at 3:30 p.m. She was on her way home from her job at HISD when Houston police said a gold truck hit Chapa’s Jeep. It flipped and she was ejected in the 6200 block of Tidwell in northeast Houston.

“I went looking for her. I looked and I looked and I want to say about 6 p.m., I found the accident site," Juvenal Chapa said.

Houston police said the driver of the gold truck did not stop to render aid.

“When the detective came to me and said, 'Sir, that’s your jeep but your daughter has deceased,' that was the worst feeling I ever could have felt,” Juvenal Chapa said.

Juvenal Chapa took pictures of the jeep his daughter was driving after the crash in hopes that the pictures would help jog someone's memory.

“Somebody out there knows something and that’s what we need today, somebody to speak up and do what’s right," Juvenal Chapa said.

This father said his daughter always did what was right and always wanted to help others. He said now she’s in heaven and needs someone to help her.

“My daughter’s life matters, it can’t end like this, somebody needs to be held accountable for this," Juvenal Chapa said.

If you have any information on the driver of the truck, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).