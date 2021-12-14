'I'm the first person in my family to go to college': Worthing band members earn $50,000 scholarships

All nine seniors in the HISD school's band received scholarships from HBCU Langston University in Oklahoma.

HOUSTON, Texas — The news was music to their ears.

Some members of Worthing High School's "Marching Pride of Sunnyside" have a lot to celebrate after learning they're getting scholarships from Langston University in Oklahoma.

“I’m the first person in my family to go to college,” said trombone player Nicholas Lockett.

Lockett is one of nine senior band members to earn the $50,000 scholarships.

“I think the world of it," Lockett said. "It’s just awesome.”

Band members learned the news after a recent tryout alongside other high schools.

The trip was coordinated by Worthing band director Kuan Mitchell specifically for the seniors.

"Not to sound arrogant, but because I pushed them in a certain way, I expected it," Mitchell said.

Worthing High School's principal Everett Hare also attended the trip and called the experience life-changing.

“I’ve never seen it where all of them earned scholarships,” Hare said. “Some of the students had never visited a college campus."

Drummer Tamara Jordan has been honing her skills for three years.

"It’s complicated, but you enjoy it once you do it for a while," Jordan said.

Worthing’s principal said these accomplishments could set an example for future students.

"They’re putting in the hard work, being able to balance the environmental factors, but also academically progressing," said principal Everett Hare. "Now they're demonstrating their talents and have so much potential. So we’re excited.”

Scholarships aren't the only things causing excitement.

HISD said the Worthing band will represent Houston at next year’s National 4th of July celebrations in Washington, D.C.