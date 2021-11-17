Family of fallen Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins gifted $6,700

Atkins and two other deputies were ambushed in mid-October. Houston police continue to search for the gunman.

HOUSTON — A $6,700 check was gifted to the family of fallen Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins a month after he and two other deputies were ambushed outside a Houston bar.

Glorious Way Church, Caldwell Companies and Molen & Associates presented the check this week to his widow, Nadia Atkins. The family was also given a banner filled with encouraging messages.

Atkins, who died at age 30, was a husband and father of two small children. He joined the constable's office in 2019.

Precinct 4 deputies Jaqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett were gifted checks as well, each in the amount of $3,350.

Atkins, Barthen and Garrett were all shot while working an extra security job on Oct. 16. Barthen and Garrett were both hospitalized with severe injuries but survived.

Houston Police Department continues to search for the alleged gunman.

Crime Stoppers of Houston, Tilman Fertitta and an anonymous donor are offering a collective $75,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.