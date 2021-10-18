How to help the families of three Precinct 4 deputies ambushed outside Houston sports bar

Precinct 4 provided information about the gofundme.com accounts set up to help fallen Deputy Kareem Jackson and two wounded deputies.

Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot and killed and Darrell Garrett and Juquaim Barthen were wounded by a gunman who opened fire early Saturday.

They were working extra jobs at 45 Norte Sports Bar. Atkins and Garrett were arresting a robbery suspect around 2 a.m. when someone hiding behind a vehicle shot them. Barthen was shot when he ran to help after hearing the gunshots.

Here's how you can help their families with funeral and medical bills.

Gofundme account for Deputy Kareem Atkins' wife, children

Atkins was only 30 years old and had just returned to work from paternity leave, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

He leaves behind his 6-month-old son, a 2-year-old daughter and wife Nadia, family members told KHOU 11.

Atkins was working the extra job to help provide for his wife and family who are now facing a future without him.

Here's an excerpt from the gofundme.com account set up to help the family.

"Kareem was a great husband and a 6 month old and 2 year old who will now grow I up fatherless. We are looking to raise money so that this family who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect each and every one of us can go to sleep peacefully knowing that they will have financial stability to begin to put shattered pieces of a life without Kareem back together. This is the least we can do for a true American hero. May Deputy Kareem Atkins Rest In Peace."

Gofundme account for Deputy Darrell Garrett

Deputy Darrell Garrett, 28, faces a long road to recovery after being shot in the back.

Fiancée Lajah Richardson said surgeons had to remove both kidneys and his gall bladder and he will eventually need a kidney transplant.

Richardson said it’s been extremely hard on Garrett’s family. She said four years ago to the day, Garrett and his father were shot while they were at a birthday party. His 60-year-old dad died but Garrett recovered from his injuries and joined Precinct 4 in 2018.

"It’s a lot for his family because they’re dealing with trauma all over again on the anniversary it’s a crazy situation for everyone," Richardson said.

She said not having Atkins around is going to be hard on everyone because he was a great officer, friend and husband.

"He is a hardworking man. Took care of his family. He made sure if you need anything he was coming through for you. Everyone loved him he had no problems with nobody," Richardson said.

They set up a GoFundme account to help with the medical expenses because they say he will have a long recovery ahead.

How to help Deputy Juquaim Barthen

As for Barthen, Richardson said he is still in the hospital and is in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

Herman said the three deputies were good friends.

"They call each other brothers. They do everything together," Richardson said.

On the gofundme.com account set up to help Barthen, a woman who described herself as his partner thanked everyone for their prayers and words of encouragement.

"No words can describe the trauma and pain we are experiencing along with the families of Darrell Garrett and Kareem Atkins," Deidre Agkim posted.

"It's probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my career,” Herman said. “My main concern is the families of the three officers involved...I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies.”

The shooter is still on the run.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.