Family of Harris Co. Deputy Kareem Atkins given $30K from constable, supporters of law enforcement

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the three officers who were ambushed outside of a bar early Saturday morning.

HOUSTON — Law enforcement across Houston are sending their support to the family of fallen Harris County Deputy Kareem Atkins.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted that deputy Atkins’ family received $30,000 in total from Houston-area law enforcement. William Skeen from the 100 Club gave them a $20,000 check to help with immediate expenses. Constable Herman gave them a personal check for $10,000.

Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30, was one of three deputies who were working an extra job at a bar in the 4400 block of the North Freeway. Investigators say he and Deputy Darryl Garrett were detaining a suspect early Saturday morning when they were ambushed by another suspect, who shot at them from behind a vehicle. Deputy Juqaim Barthen rushed over, but he was also immediately shot.

Deputy Atkins’ was honored on Monday with a procession as his body was carried to a funeral home in Tomball. Plans for his visitations and funeral are set for Monday, Oct 25. He leaves behind his 6-month-old son, 2-year-old daughter and his wife, Nadia.

Today, William Skeen with the 100 Club met with Nadia, fallen Deputy Kareem Atkins' wife and family members and provided a $20,000.00 check to assist with immediate expenses.



Constable Herman also provided the family with a $10,000.00 personal check. pic.twitter.com/gBRD3JU0Kt — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 19, 2021

Deputies Garrett and Barthen are both recovering from their injuries. Authorities say Garrett, 28, was shot in the back and Barthen, 26, was shot in his foot.

Garrett's fiancée Lajah Richardson said the he had to get both of his kidneys and his gall bladder removed and he'll eventually need a kidney transplant. She also said Barthen is still in the hospital and is in stable condition.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for all three deputies who were shot.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation for this deadly shooting. No arrests have been announced.