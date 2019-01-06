MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old child is in stable condition after an accidental shooting at his home in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The child is the son of a DPS trooper, Sgt. Erik Burse said.

DPS is not releasing details about the incident at this time. The child is in stable condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

Texas Rangers in Montgomery County, and the sheriff's and district attorney's offices are investigating.

