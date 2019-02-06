HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Saturday banning red light cameras in the state.

Abbott posted a video to Twitter showing his signature.

The Republican-led led push to get rid of the cameras at Texas intersections was cleared by state Senate in May.

A provision in the legislation allows local governments to continue operating cameras until they finish out contracts in effect as of May 7.

Many city officials and local law enforcement officials were opposed to the legislation. They argued the cameras reduced deadly accidents and generated additional government revenue from citations.

But supporters of the law have said red-light cameras raised due process concerns.

