Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

For the first time, Houston First and Central Houston, Inc. are joining forces to launch the downtown lights – together.

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown.

It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.

And around the corner, ice skaters were honing their skills at the Holiday Ice Village at Discovery Green.

“We’ve got 8 different holiday villages throughout downtown, everywhere from hotels to Discovery Green to right at Main Street Square," Central Houston, Inc. President & CEO Kristopher Larson said.

“Really to package and be able to tell residents, visitors, whoever it may be, all the wonderful holiday activities that there are downtown," Houston First President & CEO Michael Heckman said.

Nextdoor to Discovery Green, the Texas Winter Lights are illuminating the Texas-shaped lazy river at Marriott Marquis, a one-of-a-kind walk-through or float–under lights experience.

“And then you can float through the archways of lights. The pool is heated to 80 degrees. Is it too cold for me? Maybe a little bit. Are there some brave people that do it? Absolutely," Director of Spa & Recreation at Marriott Marquis Allen Hunt said.

But if you like holidays on the sweeter side, you’ll love this. At the Hilton Americas, Gru and his minions are sculpted out of more than 2,000 pounds of chocolate.

And finally – next to City Hall, the Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street lets you stroll through 100,000 twinkling led lights and tunnels.

It's a Christmas that you can expect to be a lot of fun, a little frosty and full of photos.

“There are plenty of opportunities to get those cool shot to share with your friends and family," Heckman said.

We explored some of the best spots to snap those selfies, like getting inside a snow globe at Marriott, you can mingle with the minions inside the Hilton, or be angelic over on Bagby - a selfie spot so popular, people pull over just to take a pic.

“I just feel like everybody takes selfies these days, especially where there’s a good backdrop because everybody is always trying to figure out where to take a selfie, you know," Danielle DuBois said.