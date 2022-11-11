KHOU 11 and The Salvation Army are calling on you yo be a Secret Santa

The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children.

HOUSTON — For more than two decades we’ve helped make Christmas brighter for tens of thousands of families through our Secret Santa Toy Drive. Last year alone we were able to assist 5,352 families, and the need for holiday assistance is even greater this year.

The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children. Due to the high costs of goods and services, many families are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore, making it difficult for them to provide gifts for their children this holiday season.

How You Can Donate

Now through December 3, you can be a Secret Santa to a child in need by donating new, unwrapped toys at participating sponsor locations found on the map below.

If you can’t make it to a drop-off location, toys and monetary donations can easily be made online.

Virtual Telethon

On Thursday, December 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our donation goal!

Last year, we were able to collect $102,000 in monetary and toy donations for families in our area. Let’s do it again this year, and make sure that no child wakes up Christmas morning without a toy under the tree.