'You did it!' | 4-year-old TCH patient chosen to light the tree in The Woodlands

Alexis Rodriguez's face lit up with a huge smile when she saw the beautiful Christmas tree lights in The Woodlands and realized she had turned them on.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The annual tree lighting during the Market Street in Lights celebration is always a holiday highlight in The Woodlands. But this year's ceremony was extra special because of the child chosen to light the tree.

Four-year-old Alexis Rodriguez is a patient at Texas Children's Hospital. Her face lit up with a huge smile when she saw the beautiful Christmas tree and realized she had turned the lights on herself.

"You did it!" her mom Eileen Martinez said.

It was a bright spot in a challenging year for the family.

"This is just a beautiful opportunity to enjoy and relax and just really give her a moment to create beautiful memories," Martinez said.

Alexis is being treated at TCH for a rare neurodegenerative disease called 4-H Leukodystrophy. It will eventually cause her to lose all motor function. There is no cure for the condition and only a few hundred known cases worldwide.

Alexis and her parents travel to Houston from Austin frequently for treatment at TCH.

The couple is on a mission to raise awareness about 4-H Leukodystrophy and funding to help find a cure.

They are also determined to make as many special memories as possible for the little girl who loves to dance and ride her pink tricycle. She also loves music and animals.

"She loves all animals and is extremely empathetic, wanting to bring home every one of them! From riding horses to petting goats, she’s always up for an animal adventure!" Martinez posted on her website.

She said Alexis always has a smile on her face and is a little ray of sunshine.

After the tree lighting the family got to ride in a convertible and a horse-drawn carriage.