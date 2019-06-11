HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 81-year-old paralyzed man was rescued from hot tub after he accidentally drove his motorized chair into the water.

This happened around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Creek Hickory in the Kingwood area in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man’s caregiver was able to hold his head above water to keep him from drowning. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to pull him safely from the hot tub.

No word on the man’s conditions or his injuries.

