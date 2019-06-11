HOUSTON — A driver’s dash camera captured a chain reaction crash that snarled traffic on Highway 288 early Wednesday.

Zia tells KHOU 11 News the crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. in the freeway’s northbound lanes. He was traveling through the Medical Center area when the pickup in front of him lost its trailer.

Dash video shows the small trailer colliding with another pickup in the adjacent lane before losing some of its cargo and coming to a stop. Other drivers behind the initial crash slam on their brakes, although it’s not clear if other vehicles were struck by the trailer.

Zia says he didn’t stop after the crash because he wanted to catch up with the driver who lost the trailer to help police with the investigation.

“My goal was to catch up and get his plates to report so if people need it for insurance purposes,” Zia wrote.

That driver apparently did not want to stop or was unaware the trailer came loose.

Zia hopes that by releasing the video, someone impacted by the incident will see it and it will help them track down the person responsible.

KHOU 11 News is following up with Zia and police about this video and will have more later today. Check back for updates.

