MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man who led police and deputies on a chase north of Houston was shot and killed after he allegedly pulled a knife on officers.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it was about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy tried to stop a white Ford Explorer on Highway 105. The driver refused to stop and sped up to over 100 mph.

The driver went through a subdivision and got on I-45, losing the deputies.

Deputies said they used the suspect’s license plate records to track down the vehicle and the suspect at a home in the 14400 block of Enchanted Waters in Willis. The suspect’s vehicle was parked a few homes away.

An initial search at the home turned up only the suspect’s mother, but eventually he was located as well.

Deputies said the suspect pulled a knife and moved toward officers. When a Taser failed to subdue the suspect, multiple officers opened fire and shot and killed the suspect.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Christopher Alan Noe, 45. He’s accused of illegal dumping in Harris County where he had active warrants for his arrest. The sheriff’s office said he was also known to be aggressive toward officers.

The officers involved in the shooting were a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy on the force for 14 months, a Panorama police officer on the force three years and a Montgomery County Pct. 2 deputy constable on the force for 14 years.

Texas Rangers, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Montgomery County Shoot Team are investigating.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM