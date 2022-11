Witnesses said a man on a motorcycle was speeding when he ran a red light, hit a Jeep and died.

GALVESTON, Texas — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at Galveston's Lone Star Rally.

It happened on Broadway Avenue J at 37th Street.

According to police, witnesses said a man on a motorcycle was speeding when he ran a red light, hit a Jeep and died.

One person in the Jeep was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Another was treated at the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity.