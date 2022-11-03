More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event.

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors.

More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event.

Galveston road closures

Seawall Boulevard will be subject to traffic closures from 19th Street to 25th Street beginning Wednesday, November 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastbound traffic will remain open during the rally dates to vehicles and motorcycles. Westbound traffic will be routed north down 19th Street to Avenue O, west to 25th Street and south to Seawall Boulevard.

Some of the streets downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic. 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets between Mechanic Street and Harborside will be closed for vendor setup beginning Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.

Beginning Thursday morning, The Strand from 18th Street to 25th Street will be open to bike traffic only during the event.

Changes to Galveston city services

Beginning Friday through Sunday, the rubber wheel trolley will operate its regular routes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., though riders should anticipate some delays with the increased traffic on the island. The cost is $1 per rider. The rail trolley will not operate.

Share the road with motorcycles

With more than 250,000 motorcycles expected to arrive in Galveston, the Galveston Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies will be working to ensure the safety of all motorists. Here are some tips for sharing the road:

Always check your blind spots before merging or changing lanes.

Use caution when passing and always use signals.

Allow for more distance between vehicles and motorcycles.

Increase awareness at intersections.

Don’t text and drive.

Don’t drink and drive.

Unified Command Center

Galveston Police Department’s Unified Command Center will be set up at the downtown transit building to address safety throughout the Lone Star Rally entertainment district.

Overnight camping and parking

Overnight camping is not permitted at any public beach except Galveston Island State Park. Parking along Seawall Boulevard is also prohibited from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Seawall paid parking

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, it costs $2 an hour or $16 per day to park on Seawall Boulevard between 6th and 69th streets and 81st and 103rd streets. There is a two-hour minimum for parking. To pay by phone, visit www.paybyphone.com or download the app.