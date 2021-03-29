Firefighters battling large condominium fire in Nassau Bay

This is a developing story.

NASSAU BAY, Texas — Several firefighters are battling a large condominium fire in Nassau Bay.

The scene, which is still active, is at the Bayfront Towers on Lakeside Lane.

Officials said the fire, which broke out at about 3:50 p.m., has damaged 35 percent of the building and caused the fourth floor to collapse.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fourteen fire departments are on scene including Nassau Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Houston Fire Department.

Officials ask that you avoid the area.

We are working to gather more details. Check back for any updates.