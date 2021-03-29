Houston takes on Oregon State for trip to the Final Four

The second-seeded Cougars take on the 12th-seeded Beavers on a game you can see on KHOU Channel 11 at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The eyes of the sports world will be squarely on our Houston Cougars Monday as they play in Lucas Oil Stadium for a spot in the Final Four.

The Cougars – winners of 10 straight – will take on Oregon State at 6:15 p.m. in a game you can watch on KHOU Channel 11.

Houston took care of Syracuse, 62-46, in convincing fashion Saturday to make it to the Elite Eight.

In the win over the Orangemen, junior guard Quentin Grimes led all scorers with 14 points. Senior forward Justin Gorham was right behind him with 13 points.

The matchup between Houston and Oregon State will be the third time the two teams have met. The Beavers won the first two.

At stake Monday is a trip to the Final Four. If Houston gets there, it’ll be the sixth time in school history.

As for their opponent, Oregon State is a 12-seed in the tournament, tying them with the 2002 Missouri Tigers as the lowest seed to get to the Elite Eight.

So far in the NCAA tournament, Oregon State has taken down fifth-seed Tennessee, fourth-seed Oklahoma State and eighth-seed Loyola Chicago.

#KHOU11 @UHCougarMBK Head Coach Kelvin Sampson talks about Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe who played at Westside HS in Houston. "Love him." pic.twitter.com/n0R810wuFm — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) March 28, 2021

