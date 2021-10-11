Coast Guard rescues stranded boater, dog near Texas City Dike

The Coast Guard's Houston-Galveston command center was alerted around 3:30 a.m. that the fisherman and his pup were overdue.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — After a five-hour search, U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued an overdue boater and his dog early Monday near the Texas City Dike.

The 34-year-old fisherman and his pup were last seen in a 12-foot jon boat without a motor around midnight.

The Coast Guard's Houston-Galveston command center was alerted around 3:30 a.m. that they were overdue.

They launched the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 29-foot Response Boat to search for the pair.

The boat crew spotted their boat around 8:35 a.m. and took them to the Texas City Dike boat ramp where relieved family members were waiting.

"This search and rescue case exemplifies the importance of having the proper safety equipment on board your vessel, especially proper navigation lights and effective communication equipment," said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. "We're exceptionally pleased with the positive outcome of this case and thankful we were able to safely reunite the man and dog with their family."

The fisherman and his dog were okay and neither required treatment.