HPD: Man, woman found dead from gunshot wounds behind business in southwest Houston

This happened in the 10200 block of Club Creek Drive near the Southwest Freeway feeder road.

Homicide investigators are responding to a scene where a man and woman were found shot to death near the Southwest Freeway Monday morning.

Initially, Houston police said it was two women found dead, but later clarified that it was a man and a woman.

Police said the two victims were found around 7 a.m. behind a business.

Investigators said the victims appear to be homeless however, it was not clear if they lived behind the business where they were found.

Police said someone did hear what they thought were gunshots around 3 a.m. it is not confirmed whether or not that is connected to this case.

They will be checking surveillance video in the area for more clues as to what happened.

Update and clarification from initial reports: the deceased are believed to be a male and female. Homicide will hold a media briefing which we will share. #hounews https://t.co/URgGcLl7s5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2021