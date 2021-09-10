Christopher Ramirez update: 3-year-old likely to be released from hospital today

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is planning a special escort for Christopher after his release from the hospital.

And Christopher Ramirez apparently won't be making the trek back home alone. The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that it is planning a special first responder escort for the 3-year-old because the young boy has told deputies that he likes the police and fire department.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is expecting Christopher to be release around noon. The department is asking any other first responders who wish to participate in the escort to gather in the Kroger's parking lot in Tomball at 14060 FM 2920.

We will update this page when we know what time Christopher will be released from the hospital.

Today 3yo #ChristopherRamirez will be released from the hospital and he'll get a special escort back home by police & firefighters in Grimes Co.

After disappearing -- he was found over the wknd & reunited w/ family.

He survived in the woods for 3 days w/o food & water. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/9Cv1EI1arI — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 11, 2021

Christopher had been missing since Wednesday after his mother said he followed the family dog into the woods and never came back.

On Saturday, a property owner provided the call rescuers had been waiting to hear. He found the boy on his property, which is around five miles away from the boy's home.

“Picked him up. He wasn’t shaking. He wasn’t nervous. He was calm,” the man who found Christopher said.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he joined the search Saturday morning and heard a noise in the woods near his home. He said he initially thought it was an animal in distress.

“Then, I hear what sounds like a human child in distress, but I couldn’t understand the words, as it turns out, he only speaks Spanish,” the property owner said.

Christopher was back in his mother's arms shortly after being found and the two made their way to the hospital.