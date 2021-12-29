Your Christmas tree could help fish in Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas — Before you toss that Christmas tree to the curb, it could still be of use to the aquatic life in Texas.
The San Jacinto River Authority and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are teaming up once again to collect living, undecorated Christmas trees that will be used in creating fish habitats.
They'll be accepting trees from now until Jan. 28.
Just drop your tree off in the designated area at the west end of the Lake Conroe Dam, just off Sandy Beach Drive and Highway 105 in Conroe.
Remember, it must be a live tree — not artificial — and completely clean of all ornaments, lights and other decorations.
Officials said these manmade habitats, or artificial bushes, provide the fish with a home, support the lake's food web and congregates fish for anglers. To keep them in place — keeping them from becoming a hazard — the trees are weighed down and anchored.