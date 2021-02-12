Texas winter tradition returns to Houston waterways with rainbow trout stocking

HOUSTON — Dreams of pumpkin pie and cornbread stuffing come to mind for most at Thanksgiving, but for anglers across Texas, it's all about the trout!
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has kicked off its annual tradition of stocking lakes and ponds with rainbow trout for the winter season. This time, the department plans to stock more than 352,500 rainbow trout between now through early March.
It's a fish that are fairly easy to catch. They can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod.
TPWD recommends keeping an array of baits and lures nearby while having ice available when harvesting trout to keep them fresh are good points to keep in mind before heading out to the water.
Here are the rules
Anglers can pursue a fish in a Texas State Park for free without a fishing license.
An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
In Texas, children under 17 can fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family.
The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect.
Where to go
The Neighborhood Fishin’ program provides chances to catch rainbow trout for families and new anglers in and around big cites like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.
Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended.
Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.
2021-22 Trout Stocking Schedule for Southeast Texas
The dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2021-22 Trout Stocking Schedule online before you go fishing to confirm the stocking date.
Harris County
Houston
Eisenhower Park Pond
Herman Brown Park Pond
- 500
- 12/16/2021
Kickerillo-Mischer
- 1,190
- 1/14/2022
Sheldon State Park Children's #1
HoustonTom Bass I
- 800
- 12/21/2021, 1/18/2022
Meyer Park Pond
- 1,190
- 1/14/2022
Bane Park Lake
Baytown
Evergreen Pond 2
- 500
- 12/8/2021
Deer Park
Dow Park Pool
Katy
Mary Jo Peckham Park
Pasadena
Burke-Crenshaw Lake
Spring
Beaver Pond - Cypress Creek Park
- 1,500
- 12/2/2021, 1/12/2022
Dennis Johnston Park
Hart Pundt Lake
Herman Little Pond
- 1,896
- 11/24/2021, 12/10/2021, 12/23/2021, 1/7/2022, 1/21/2022, 2/4/2022, 2/18/2022, 3/4/2022
Tomball
Burroughs Park
Fort Bend County
Sugar Land
Eldridge Park Pond
Missouri City
American Legion Park Pond
Blue Ridge Park Pond
Kitty Hollow Lake
Richmond
Jones Creek Ranch Park
- 1,600
- 1/9/2022
Rosenberg
Bates Allen Park 2
Seabourne Creek Park
Kendleton
King Kennedy Memorial Park
- 1,000
- 1/4/2022
Meadows Place
Mark McGrath Park Pond
- 1,200
- 12/7/2021
Galveston County
Friendswood
Lake Friendswood
- 1,300
- 1/18/2022
Texas City
Carver Park Lake
- 500
- 1/26/2022
Montgomery County
Conroe
Carl Barton Jr. Park Pond
- 2,500
- 1/5/2022, 2/3/2022