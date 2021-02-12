x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Texas winter tradition returns to Houston waterways with rainbow trout stocking

Texas Wildlife and Parks Department will stock more than 352,500 rainbow trout at several waterways between now and early March.
Credit: KENS

HOUSTON — Dreams of pumpkin pie and cornbread stuffing come to mind for most at Thanksgiving, but for anglers across Texas, it's all about the trout!

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has kicked off its annual tradition of stocking lakes and ponds with rainbow trout for the winter season. This time, the department plans to stock more than 352,500 rainbow trout between now through early March.

It's a fish that are fairly easy to catch. They can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod. 

TPWD recommends keeping an array of baits and lures nearby while having ice available when harvesting trout to keep them fresh are good points to keep in mind before heading out to the water.

Here are the rules

Anglers can pursue a fish in a Texas State Park for free without a fishing license. 

An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles. 

In Texas, children under 17 can fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family. 

The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect. 

Where to go

The Neighborhood Fishin’ program provides chances to catch rainbow trout for families and new anglers in and around big cites like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended. 

Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

2021-22 Trout Stocking Schedule for Southeast Texas

The dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2021-22 Trout Stocking Schedule online before you go fishing to confirm the stocking date.

Harris County 

Houston

Eisenhower Park Pond

  • 1,200
  • 1/11/2022, 2/16/2022

Herman Brown Park Pond

  • 500
  • 12/16/2021

Kickerillo-Mischer

  • 1,190
  • 1/14/2022

Sheldon State Park Children's #1

  • 700
  • 1/5/2022

HoustonTom Bass I 

  • 800
  • 12/21/2021, 1/18/2022

Meyer Park Pond 

  • 1,190
  • 1/14/2022

Bane Park Lake 

  • 1,190
  • 1/14/2022 

Baytown

Evergreen Pond 2

  • 500
  • 12/8/2021 

Deer Park

Dow Park Pool 

  • 400
  • 1/28/2022

Katy

Mary Jo Peckham Park

  • 3,160
  • 11/24/2021, 12/10/2021, 12/23/2021, 1/7/2022, 1/21/2022, 2/4/2022, 2/18/2022, 3/4/2022

Pasadena

Burke-Crenshaw Lake

  • 2,400
  • 11/24/2021, 12/10/2021, 12/23/2021, 1/7/2022, 1/21/2022, 2/4/2022, 2/18/2022, 3/4/2022 

Spring

Beaver Pond - Cypress Creek Park

  • 1,500 
  • 12/2/2021, 1/12/2022

Dennis Johnston Park

  • 1,200
  • 1/14/2022

Hart Pundt Lake

  • 1,200
  • 1/14/2022

Herman Little Pond

  • 1,896
  • 11/24/2021, 12/10/2021, 12/23/2021, 1/7/2022, 1/21/2022, 2/4/2022, 2/18/2022, 3/4/2022

Tomball

Burroughs Park

  • 1,800
  • 1/13/2022

Fort Bend County

Sugar Land

Eldridge Park Pond

  • 700
  • 1/19/2022

Missouri City

American Legion Park Pond

  • 3,600
  • 12/16/2021, 1/19/2022, 2/17/2022

Blue Ridge Park Pond 

  • 700
  • 1/12/2022

Kitty Hollow Lake

  • 1,200
  • 1/4/2022

Richmond

Jones Creek Ranch Park

  • 1,600
  • 1/9/2022

Rosenberg

Bates Allen Park 2

  • 1,000
  • 12/15/2021

Seabourne Creek Park

  • 1,800
  • 2/27/2022

Kendleton

King Kennedy Memorial Park

  • 1,000
  • 1/4/2022

Meadows Place

Mark McGrath Park Pond

  • 1,200
  • 12/7/2021

Galveston County

Friendswood

Lake Friendswood 

  • 1,300
  • 1/18/2022

Texas City

Carver Park Lake

  • 500
  • 1/26/2022

Montgomery County

Conroe

Carl Barton Jr. Park Pond

  • 2,500
  • 1/5/2022, 2/3/2022

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube


In Other News

Raw video: Flying Saucer Pie Co.'s annual Thanksgiving pie line in north Houston