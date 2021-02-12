Texas winter tradition returns to Houston waterways with rainbow trout stocking

Texas Wildlife and Parks Department will stock more than 352,500 rainbow trout at several waterways between now and early March.

HOUSTON — Dreams of pumpkin pie and cornbread stuffing come to mind for most at Thanksgiving, but for anglers across Texas, it's all about the trout!

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has kicked off its annual tradition of stocking lakes and ponds with rainbow trout for the winter season. This time, the department plans to stock more than 352,500 rainbow trout between now through early March.

It's a fish that are fairly easy to catch. They can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod.

TPWD recommends keeping an array of baits and lures nearby while having ice available when harvesting trout to keep them fresh are good points to keep in mind before heading out to the water.

Rainbow trout stocking starts today! Find a fishing spot near you at https://t.co/8UxAxS4f4W#TexasFishing@TPWDFish pic.twitter.com/kGV1lOlqf1 — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) November 24, 2021

Here are the rules

Anglers can pursue a fish in a Texas State Park for free without a fishing license.

An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

In Texas, children under 17 can fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family.

The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect.

Where to go

The Neighborhood Fishin’ program provides chances to catch rainbow trout for families and new anglers in and around big cites like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended.

Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

2021-22 Trout Stocking Schedule for Southeast Texas

The dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2021-22 Trout Stocking Schedule online before you go fishing to confirm the stocking date.

Harris County

Houston

Eisenhower Park Pond

Herman Brown Park Pond

500

12/16/2021

Kickerillo-Mischer

1,190

1/14/2022

Sheldon State Park Children's #1

700

700 1/5/2022

HoustonTom Bass I

800

12/21/2021, 1/18/2022

Meyer Park Pond

1,190

1/14/2022

Bane Park Lake

Baytown

Evergreen Pond 2

500

12/8/2021

Deer Park

Dow Park Pool

400

1/28/2022



Katy

Mary Jo Peckham Park

Pasadena

Burke-Crenshaw Lake

Spring

Beaver Pond - Cypress Creek Park

1,500

12/2/2021, 1/12/2022

Dennis Johnston Park

Hart Pundt Lake

Herman Little Pond

1,896

11/24/2021, 12/10/2021, 12/23/2021, 1/7/2022, 1/21/2022, 2/4/2022, 2/18/2022, 3/4/2022



Tomball

Burroughs Park

Fort Bend County

Sugar Land

Eldridge Park Pond

700

700 1/19/2022

Missouri City

American Legion Park Pond

Blue Ridge Park Pond

700

700 1/12/2022

Kitty Hollow Lake

Richmond

Jones Creek Ranch Park

1,600

1/9/2022

Rosenberg

Bates Allen Park 2

Seabourne Creek Park

Kendleton

King Kennedy Memorial Park

1,000

1/4/2022

Meadows Place

Mark McGrath Park Pond

1,200

12/7/2021

Galveston County

Friendswood

Lake Friendswood

1,300

1/18/2022

Texas City

Carver Park Lake

500

1/26/2022

Montgomery County

Conroe

Carl Barton Jr. Park Pond

2,500

1/5/2022, 2/3/2022