Here's how to recycle your Christmas Tree in Houston

There are 24 locations set up around Houston.

HOUSTON — So Christmas is over and it’s time to get rid of that Christmas tree. The City of Houston wants you to recycle it and they’re making it easy for you.

From now through Monday, January 31, Houston Solid Waste has 24 Christmas tree drop-off locations. Here are those locations and hours:

Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The depositories are closed (January 1)

OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)

Memorial Park (2 Locations)

- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007

- Sports Complex

- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007 - Sports Complex T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road

OPEN Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday Jan. 17, 2022

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - noon

Living Earth sites have limited hours Friday, Dec. 31, 2021; closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City

Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas

Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, Texas

Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney, Texas

Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson, Texas

Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport, Texas

The city asks that before dropping your Christmas tree off that you make sure you remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands and other non-organic decorative materials that are not part of the original tree.

They also won’t take any flocked, artificial or painted trees. If you want to get rid of an artificial tree, those can be disposed of on your scheduled junk waste collection day.