x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's how to recycle your Christmas Tree in Houston

There are 24 locations set up around Houston.

HOUSTON — So Christmas is over and it’s time to get rid of that Christmas tree. The City of Houston wants you to recycle it and they’re making it easy for you.

From now through Monday, January 31, Houston Solid Waste has 24 Christmas tree drop-off locations. Here are those locations and hours:

Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The depositories are closed (January 1)

OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OPEN Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday Jan. 17, 2022

LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - noon

Living Earth sites have limited hours Friday, Dec. 31, 2021; closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

  • Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
  • Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
  • Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
  • Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
  • Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
  • Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
  • Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas
  • Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
  • Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, Texas
  • Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney, Texas
  • Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson, Texas
  • Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport, Texas

The city asks that before dropping your Christmas tree off that you make sure you remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands and other non-organic decorative materials that are not part of the original tree.

They also won’t take any flocked, artificial or painted trees. If you want to get rid of an artificial tree, those can be disposed of on your scheduled junk waste collection day.

The trees will be turned into rich mulch and made available throughout the city.

Related Articles

In Other News

Here's where you can recycle your Christmas Tree in Houston