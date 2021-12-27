Here's how to recycle your Christmas Tree in Houston

HOUSTON — So Christmas is over and it’s time to get rid of that Christmas tree. The City of Houston wants you to recycle it and they’re making it easy for you.
From now through Monday, January 31, Houston Solid Waste has 24 Christmas tree drop-off locations. Here are those locations and hours:
Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The depositories are closed (January 1)
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
- Memorial Park (2 Locations)
- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007
- Sports Complex
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road
OPEN Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday Jan. 17, 2022
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - noon
Living Earth sites have limited hours Friday, Dec. 31, 2021; closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
- Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
- Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, Texas
- Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney, Texas
- Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson, Texas
- Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport, Texas
The city asks that before dropping your Christmas tree off that you make sure you remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands and other non-organic decorative materials that are not part of the original tree.
They also won’t take any flocked, artificial or painted trees. If you want to get rid of an artificial tree, those can be disposed of on your scheduled junk waste collection day.
The trees will be turned into rich mulch and made available throughout the city.